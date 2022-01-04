Gold loses traction, price drops by Rs150 per tola

Price of gold declines by Rs150 per tola and Rs129 per 10 grams. Gold dealers reject govt’s decision to raise GST on gold, silver from 1% to 17%. Silver prices in the domestic market remain unchanged.
