Domestic gold prices settle at Rs125,300 per tola. Cumulatively, gold gains Rs850 per tola in local market during the week. Price of silver remains unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. KARACHI: The price of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price slides in Pakistan, after two-day climb - December 18, 2021
- Move over, Black Friday: This deal drops the price of our favorite SSD even lower - December 18, 2021
- Gold loses traction, price drops by Rs550 per tola - December 18, 2021