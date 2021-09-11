KARACHI: In line with the global markets, domestic gold prices fell by Rs250 per tola and Rs215 per 10 grams owing to the rising strength of the dollar leaving global prices dropp …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold loses traction, prices fall by Rs250 per tola - September 11, 2021
- National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Has A Gold Mine On Its Hands - September 11, 2021
- With 2.06% From The Low, Is Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) Up For More Gains? - September 11, 2021