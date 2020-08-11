Gold makes hasty retreat as dollar holds on to gains

Spot gold was down 0.5% to $2,017.53 per ounce by 0447 GMT, retreating from a record high of $2,072.50 hit last week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $2,026.90. The dollar held on to overnight gains as …
