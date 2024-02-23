DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tanzania’s Parliamentary Standing Committee for Energy and Minerals has commended Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GOLD Mar 2024 17.500 call - February 23, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Struggling at 50-Day MA, Fed Policy Weighs Heavily - February 23, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Further XAU/USD recovery likely to be delayed – Commerzbank - February 23, 2024