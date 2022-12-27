A roller-coaster rides may have fewer ups and downs than what the gold market has in 2022 is what industry experts say looking back at the year that is set to end soon. “A roller-coaster ride has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to rebound slightly next year as Fed easing starts – ING - December 27, 2022
- XAU/USD outlook: Gold price gains traction on relaxing China Covid curbs, weaker dollar - December 27, 2022
- With Gold Prices Firming, Is Barrick Gold Stock A Buy? - December 27, 2022