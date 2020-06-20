XAU/USD settled above critical resistance $1,740. Fundamental factors imply further price increase. Gold had a stellar Friday after a slow trading activity during the week. The yellow metal gained …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Market Update: XAU/USD braces for another stellar weeek - June 20, 2020
- Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range? - June 20, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Bulls in control near weekly tops, above $1735 level - June 20, 2020