“The gold price has been remarkably resilient to the rise in long term, real interest rates since the start of 2022,” Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note. “Investors, after building up their ETF holdings of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold market volatility slumps to lowest since start of pandemic - September 15, 2023
- Gold Jun 2029 - September 15, 2023
- Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Fall as Inflation and Rate Hikes Loom - September 15, 2023