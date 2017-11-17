Gold prices rallied Friday to a more than one-month high, tacking on nearly 1.8% for the week, as the latest developments in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. presidential election knocked the dollar lower. December gold GCZ7 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold marks 1-month high as dollar retreats - November 17, 2017
- Gold Prices Soar, N. Korea Refuses to Negotiate on Nuclear Weapons - November 17, 2017
- Gold Investors: This Needs To Be On Your Radar Next Week - November 17, 2017