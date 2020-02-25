HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (Reuters) – Gold miners have largely been boosting dividends to appease long-suffering shareholders rather than funding fresh exploration projects needed to grow production, a strategy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold miners fret about long-term supply even as they boost dividends - February 25, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Needs to Overcome $1655.10 to Regain Strength - February 25, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Show Resiliency During Chaotic Session - February 25, 2020