At the beginning of this week, the gold price was holding firm at just over US$1,920 per ounce. Already, one day in, it’s moved to above US$1,935, and
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops beneath $1930 on better-than-expected US PMIs - January 24, 2023
- Gold miners to watch as speculation mounts that US$2,000 per ounce is in sight - January 24, 2023
- Yamana’s Peter Marrone says gold miners will keep merging and tin is the next big thing - January 24, 2023