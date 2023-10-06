In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $82.47 while gold traded up 0.8% at $1,845.50 … in August versus a revised €8.1 billion in the prior month. The Halifax House Price Index for the UK fell by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Moves Higher; OMNIQ Shares Plunge - October 6, 2023
- Costco Gold Bars: Here’s why they are flying off the shelves - October 6, 2023
- Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility - October 6, 2023