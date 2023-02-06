Gold prices were muted on Monday after logging their worst week in seven months, with focus now turning to a discussion with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after stronger-than-expected U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD exposes to $1,850 as yields strengthen amid hawkish Fed bets - February 5, 2023
- Gold moves little after worst week in 7 months, Powell talk awaited - February 5, 2023
- Newcrest share price jumps 14% on takeover approach - February 5, 2023