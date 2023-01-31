Gold futures move modestly higher on Tuesday, on track to post a monthly gain, as traders brace for a Fed decision and data on U.S. employment this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Contact Gold prices $650,000 non-brokered private placement - January 31, 2023
- Gold moves modestly higher as traders brace for another Fed interest rate rise - January 31, 2023
- Gold retreats for second day as traders brace for another Fed interest rate rise - January 31, 2023