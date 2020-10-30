Gold prices lingered near the one-month low hit in the previous session on Friday, as the dollar strengthened and hopes of an immediate U.S. coronavirus aid package waned.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold muted on firmer dollar, heads for worst week in over a month - October 30, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD attempting to bounce up from one-month lows at $1860 - October 29, 2020
- Gold Sales in India’s Festival Quarter Seen Weakest Since 2008 - October 29, 2020