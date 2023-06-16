Investing.com– Gold prices moved little on Friday as markets weighed contrasting expectations for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while copper was set for a strong weekly finish on more stimulus measures from top importer China.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices recover after sharp Thursday fall. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - June 16, 2023
- Gold muted on mixed Fed cues, copper boosted by China rate cuts - June 16, 2023
- Gold price trades tepid despite US dollar hitting five week low. Should you buy after ECB interest rate hike? - June 16, 2023