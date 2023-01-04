Gold prices extended their new year rally to jump more than 1% and hit their highest since mid-June on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and growing expectations of less aggressive rate hikes going forward.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold near 7-month peak on hopes for smaller Fed rate hikes - January 4, 2023
- Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes - January 4, 2023
- Gold rises Rs 378; silver declines Rs 147 - January 4, 2023