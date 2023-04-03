Gold prices advanced on Monday to trade just shy of $2,000 an ounce as traders reversed an early-session drop while initial strength in the U.S. dollar faded. Price action Precious metals analysts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Time Could Be Running Out To Buy Gold At These Prices - April 3, 2023
- Pan American Silver (PAAS) Completes Yamana Gold Acquisition - April 3, 2023
- Gold price rallies as OPEC+ supply cut fuels more uncertainty - April 3, 2023