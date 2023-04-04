The price of gold is one step closer to the record futures closing price of $2,069.40 per troy ounce set in 2020 after U.S. government data showed a decrease in job openings and factory orders, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- CHARTS: There is a chasm between gold price and gold mining stock valuations - April 4, 2023
- Gold nears record on weaker economic data - April 4, 2023
- Gold races past $2,000/oz after weaker US data - April 4, 2023