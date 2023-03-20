TOKYO — The price of gold has spiked since the beginning of the month, momentarily passing $2,000 per troy ounce on Monday, as the recent collapse of several U.S. banks leads investors to move their money to safe havens. Gold futures in New York on Monday …
