HYDERABAD: Fears of escalation in the West Asia conflict sent global gold prices hurtling past the $2,400/ounce mark for the first time to a record high of $2,432 late on Friday evening. The yellow metal hit a new high of Rs 73,958/10gm for June futures on …
