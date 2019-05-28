Gold prices no longer look attractive based on the way the metal has reacted to recent economic events, says Wells Fargo’s John LaForge, noting that gold’s complacent reaction to market volatility …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold no longer attractive in complacent market, says Wells Fargo analyst
Gold prices no longer look attractive based on the way the metal has reacted to recent economic events, says Wells Fargo’s John LaForge, noting that gold’s complacent reaction to market volatility …