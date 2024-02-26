Gold prices dipped on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, but tensions in the Middle East supported the precious metal near its recent two-week highs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold off two-week highs as U.S. dollar ticks higher - February 26, 2024
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal resumes downward trend after fleeting rebound - February 26, 2024
- Gold prices rangebound as rate fears persist, inflation cues awaited - February 26, 2024