Gold, and Oil prices were trading lower on Wednesday, as markets prepared for the release of July’s FOMC minutes. After hiking rates by 75 basis points last month, today’s minutes will give traders an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, oil prices slip ahead of today’s FOMC minutes [Video] - August 17, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold drops for third day with focus on FOMC minutes - August 17, 2022
- Gold tumbles to 2-week low, pressured by rising dollar, Treasury yields - August 17, 2022