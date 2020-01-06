Gold, oil surge in Asia as U.S., Iran exchange threats

Asian share markets looked to be heading into turbulence on Monday as a flare-up of tensions in the Middle East sent gold to its highest in almost seven years while oil flirted with four-month peaks.
