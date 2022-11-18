(Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Friday, on a pullback in the dollar, but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from U.S. central bankers that more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAUUSD – Rate Hike Fears Erase Earlier Weekly Gains - November 18, 2022
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rate gains supported by pullback in dollar - November 18, 2022
- Gold on track for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues - November 18, 2022