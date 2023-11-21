Metal prices were inching higher as a weaker dollar helps to ease the pressure on commodities backed by the greenback. Three-month copper was up 0.4% to $8,480.50 a metric ton while aluminum was 0.5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Other Metal Prices Rise as Dollar Pressure Eases - November 21, 2023
- Why Gold Could Hit An All-Time High By The First Half Of 2024 - November 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD yield a sustained break above $2,000 on Fed Minutes? - November 21, 2023