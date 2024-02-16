Metal prices were mixed, trading in a narrow band as they settle into a new average. Gold was up 0.1% at $2,017.7 a troy ounce. Mean reversion and a softer dollar have prompted copper prices to jump …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Copper Forecast: Price Moves Before US PPI, Consumer Sentiment - February 16, 2024
- Gold, Other Metals Gain as Dollar Softens - February 16, 2024
- Gold heads for second weekly loss as early rate cut bets cool - February 16, 2024