Gold outlook for Akshaya Tritiya: Geopolitical risks, inflation key drivers; gold may hit Rs 54000 in 3 months

For them, gold is a hedge against soaring prices and low growth. The global economic outlook remains murky as a robust recovery from the pandemic is tempered by the war in Ukraine and China’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices to trade sideways to down this week, MCX gold support at Rs 50800; check resistance for MCX silver - May 2, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to be volatile ahead of US Fed meet; support around Rs 51,470-51,240 - May 2, 2022
- Gold Prices Fall Over Rs 10,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 2, 2022 Here | Gold Rate Today - May 2, 2022