JP Morgan just forecast $2,000 gold prices by the end of 2023, and $2,175 by the fourth quarter of 2024, as noted by SchiffGold.com.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Outlook: JP Morgan’s Bullish Forecast And Central Bank Reserves Boost Calibre Mining’s Prospects - August 10, 2023
- McEwen Mining Posts Mixed Q2 Earnings On Weak Gold Bar Mine Operations - August 10, 2023
- Market watch: Gold prices rise on Thursday in Egypt; bourse indices decline - August 10, 2023