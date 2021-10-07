With inflation more than two times lower in Europe than in the US, the divergence between the economic zones deepens day by day. How might it impact gold?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Show Continued Support - October 7, 2021
- Gold Outlook: The Inflation Chasm Between Europe And The US - October 7, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Light-Volume, Two-Sided Trade Expected to Continue Ahead of NFP - October 7, 2021