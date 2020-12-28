Gold prices pared gains on Monday as the dollar recovered losses and stock markets rallied after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited pandemic aid bill, while liquidity remained low on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold pares gains as stock markets climb, dollar steadies - December 28, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level - December 28, 2020
- Gold prices little changed to start 2020’s final week - December 28, 2020