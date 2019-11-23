Gold pares gains as strong U.S. data lifts dollar, yields

Gold prices pared gains on Friday as the dollar and Treasuries strengthened after data showed U.S. manufacturing output and services activity picked up, limiting demand for the yellow metal.
