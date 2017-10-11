Gold Pares Losses After Fed Minutes

Gold prices pared losses Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting showed officials remained divided on whether a recent soft patch in consumer prices will last. Gold for December delivery was recently down 0.1% at $1,292.30 …
