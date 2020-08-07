(Bloomberg) — Gold fell from a record as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data indicated the economic rebound is still making headway and a stronger dollar curbed the metal’s haven appeal. Silver fell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Pares Weekly Gain on Positive Jobs Data and Stronger Dollar - August 7, 2020
- D.R. Horton, Western Digital, Barrick Gold, Equinox Gold and Kinross Gold highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day - August 7, 2020
- Gold price accelerated higher on fragile economic recovery hopes - August 7, 2020