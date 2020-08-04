Gold prices hit an all-time high on Tuesday after a top U.S. Senate Democratic leader said that Democrats and the White House were closer to an agreement on the stimulus bill to help the virus-hit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold peaks near $2,000/oz on signs of progress in U.S. stimulus aid - August 4, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold peaks near $2,000/oz on signs of progress in U.S. stimulus aid - August 4, 2020
- Gold Mining Stocks’ Aug 5 Earnings Roster: FNV, RGLD & More - August 4, 2020