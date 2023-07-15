KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of gold and petrol increased, but the rates of other commodities remained unchanged during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday. A worker at Ahmadyar Group of Pump Stations said the price of one litre petrol increased from 64afs to 65afs, but the price of one litre of diesel was 63afs as last week.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)