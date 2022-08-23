Gold prices rose slightly on Tuesday after seven straight sessions of losses, but remained under pressure as growing expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve boosted the dollar and treasury yields.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Pinned Below $1750, Sees Little Respite Amid Rising Dollar, Yields - August 22, 2022
- Ahmedabad: Gold prices dip by 1,800 in a week - August 22, 2022
- Gold And Silver Price Analysis: Caution Is Warranted In The Short Term (Technical Analysis) - August 22, 2022