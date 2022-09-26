The two companies, which had filed preliminary IPO papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in April, obtained observation letters from the regulator during September 22-23, an update …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Plus Glass Industry, Uniparts India get Sebi’s nod to float IPOs - September 26, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold pinned near 2-1/2-year low as stronger dollar, yields weigh - September 26, 2022
- SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC - September 26, 2022