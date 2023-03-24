Gold futures ended Friday with a loss, failing hold above the key $2,000-an-ounce level, but prices scored a fourth consecutive weekly gain as banking-sector fears spread to Germany’s Deutsche Bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold posts a 4th straight weekly gain as bank jitters spread to Deutsche Bank - March 24, 2023
- Investing in gold vs. stocks: Which is better? - March 24, 2023
- Gold futures finish lower, post a 4th straight weekly gain - March 24, 2023