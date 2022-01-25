Gold futures settle at their highest price in more than two months on Tuesday, finding support as U.S. stock indexes head lower a day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on monetary policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold posts highest settlement in over 2 months as U.S. stock indexes fall - January 25, 2022
- Gold Fields Limited’s Stock Loss -0.27%, But It May Still Be Worth Investing In. - January 25, 2022
- Here’s Why Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Is An Attractive Investment Right Now - January 25, 2022