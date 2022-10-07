If the analog continues with the above checklist – stocks may crater into Q1 2023, followed by even lower lows mid-year. The Gold Cycle Indicator finished at 2 and has begun to rise. The cycle likely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls as US jobs data keeps Fed on hawkish track - October 7, 2022
- Gold Prediction – Gold Prices Stabilize Over Growing Nuclear Threat - October 7, 2022
- Chicago developer Fred Latsko sells Gold Coast mansion for $2M - October 7, 2022