XAU/USD (Gold) chart is showing the end of an ABCDE triangle pattern (green). This could complete a wave 4 (blue) retracement and restart the uptrend.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prepares for Massive Bullish Trend but Break Needed - September 11, 2020
- Earnings Miss: Gold Road Resources Limited Missed EPS By 62% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts - September 11, 2020
- Gold falls, but eyes weekly gain on economic recovery worries - September 11, 2020