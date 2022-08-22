Gold Pressured by Fed Rate Uncertainty, China Woes hit Copper

Gold prices slipped further on Monday as uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s path of monetary tightening persisted, while copper prices fell on more manufacturing troubles in major importer China.
