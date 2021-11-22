Gold pressured by stronger dollar, faster Fed taper bets

Gold prices hovered near a two-week low on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar and expectations that the Federal Reserve might accelerate the pace of policy tightening as inflation rises.
