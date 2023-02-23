Secondly, gold remains above the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud support, the 200-day moving average, and the resistance-turned-support on the 89-day moving average. Moreover, XAU/USD hasn’t broken …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Action Setup: Deciphering the Trend - February 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD yields a downside break below $1,825, next target seen at $1,804 - February 23, 2023
- Gold firms on softer dollar but Fed’s rate-hike views limit advance - February 23, 2023