Gold rose after mixed signals from the US, where optimism is growing the economy is on target for a soft landing as the Federal Reserve fights inflation. The precious metal climbed as much as 1% on Monday, following its first back-to-back weekly losses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price advances as investors weigh mixed signals on US economy - May 6, 2024
- Gold futures rise Rs 362 to Rs 71,030 per 10 gm - May 6, 2024
- What’s really driving the gold price surge? - May 6, 2024