Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears. “There isn’t any major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: A softer risk tone to extend some support to XAU/USD and limit losses
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears. “There isn’t any major …