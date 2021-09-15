Gold is holding some of its gains around $1,800. The 200-day moving average (DMA) around $1,810 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani briefs. See – Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Acceptance above $1810 to clear the way towards $1832/34 supply zone - September 15, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark - September 15, 2021
- Clarity Gold Intercepts Deepest Gold Mineralization to Date at 882m - September 15, 2021