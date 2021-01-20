Gold Price Analysis: Acceptance above 200-DMA at $1846 is critical for XAU/USD

Gold (XAU/USD) settled higher around $1840 on Tuesday, as the US dollar remained on the back foot amid prospects of additional stimulus. The yellow metal has recaptured the 200-daily moving average …
